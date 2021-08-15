UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Facilitating Evacuation Of Diplomatic Personnel, Others From Kabul: PM Tells Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel, others from Kabul: PM tells Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday called Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein the latter conveyed that Pakistan was facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others in Kabul, as requested.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister added that the National Security Committee would meet on Monday to further deliberate on the evolving situation. The two leaders would consult again after the meeting with a view to coordinating their efforts.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue all efforts in support of an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan Sunday All

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: ..

Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: Report

1 hour ago
 RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 millio ..

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 million new hotel project

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of p ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Wata ..

3 hours ago
 Hessa Buhumaid lauds ministry&#039;s customers hap ..

Hessa Buhumaid lauds ministry&#039;s customers happiness centres

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.