Pakistan Facing 5th Generation Warfare: Shehzad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shehzad Waseem Friday said Pakistan was facing the Fifth Generation Warfare as inimical forces were trying to instigate sectarianism and provincialism, firing at the Line of Control and making attempts to weaken its institutions, including the judiciary and the armed forces.

Speaking in the Senate, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader while sitting in London was talking against the institutions. The personnel of Pakistan Army were sacrificing their lives for the motherland while the sons of PML-N chief were sitting in London and protecting their wealth.

He said Nawaz Sharif had gone to London by giving misstatements in the courts and now from abroad he was asking others to go to jail. The people of Pakistan were looking at that mindset, he remarked.

He said the opposition leaders should decide whether they wanted to strengthen democratic institutions or wanted to put at stake everything for the sake of their personal interests.

They should see whose hands they were strengthening with their narrative, different steps or call for agitation, he added.

He said the steps of the opposition would undermine the institutions.

Referring to the statements of Khawaja Asif and Aitzaz Ahsan, he said the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party did not trust each other. Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not trust both of them.

The two main parties, he said, wanted to protect their looted wealth by using the people of Pakistan, who, however, were aware and would not become a tool form.

He said despite all the difficulties, the government would succeed in taking forward the country with the cooperation of the people.

Later, the House passed two resolutions condoling the death of Khawaja Hameed ud din Sialvi and Senator Syed Quran Ali Shah.

The senators sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

Reports of different standing committees were also presented before the House.

