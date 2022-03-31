UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Facing A Shortage Of More Than 10 Million Housing Units: Muhammad Afridi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi Thursday underlined that currently the country is facing a shortage of more than 10 million housing units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi Thursday underlined that currently the country is facing a shortage of more than 10 million housing units.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Peshawar International Property Exhibition organized by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI), he said, to provide low-cost houses to lower and middle-class population of the country is top priority of the sitting government.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan took a very bold initiative, like "Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar" subsidized loan scheme. This flagship project will uplift the economy as it will give a boom to construction activities in the country." Mirza Afridi underscored, to attract private and foreign investments, the government has announced a special package for the real estate development and construction sector which includes an amnesty scheme, and tax exemptions.

While apprising the participants of the government's business-friendly initiatives, he said that the provincial government of KP has launched a "One Window Business Portal" intending to promote industrial and commercial activities by extending maximum possible facilitation to private sector investors and the business community.

The endeavor was an important step towards "Ease of Doing Business" in the province, he further added.

He said that all these steps would surely help real estate investors and businessmen. Afridi expressed hope that this exhibition will prove to be a milestone in promoting investment in the real estate and construction industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Congratulating the Chairman PAEI, Muhammad Khurshid Barlas and his entire team on the successful organization of the Peshawar International Property Exhibition, he remarked that holding such property exhibitions would help promote construction activities in the country.

He said PAEI has provided an excellent platform for the edifice business community to showcase their projects, adding that the successful conduct of the expo would further boost the business community, especially the real estate industry, and give the public the opportunity to purchase the property or house of their choice.

