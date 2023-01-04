UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Facing Difficulties Due To Weak Policies Of Imran's Regime: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan is facing difficulties in handling the affairs of various sectors due to the weak policies of Imran's regime.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that friendly nations had been supporting Pakistan financially. He said some favorite countries had started paying less attention to different fields of Pakistan due to the inefficient policies of Imran's cabinet.

The minister said that Imran's regime had damaged the economy and other sectors for personal gains.

He said the incumbent government after taking responsibility for Pakistan, had taken tough decisions benefiting the common man.

Khurram Dastagir Khan said that focus has been given to streamlining the system. Commenting on the government's policies, he said the coalition government had taken all possible steps for controlling the misuse of energy resources.

He said closing shops and wedding halls before midnight would help resolve energy issues. He said that the coalition government could save two billion rupees every year after implementing new policies in the country.

