Pakistan facing drought due to global warming: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that Pakistan was mainly faced with drought due to global warming which was leading to mass migrations and urbanization in the country.

She told that as result of these issues, the cities came under population pressure which further multiplied social problems there besides urban flooding.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Saturday night, the minister said that the levels and quantities green gases, particularly Carbon Dioxide and Methane were reducing due to growing use of man made things with the population growth in the world.

Zartaj Gul stressed upon expediting the work on the summery moved by her Ministry for early formation of Water Table Regulatory Authority to control lowering of water table in the country.

She told that the government after formation of Smog Commission in Punjab last year, had given three years time to refineries to upgrade their systems and use only recommended quality of diesel to get rid on 20 percent air pollution by refineries.

Campaign against use of plastic bags was successful in Federal capital but it faced hurdles in provinces due to 18th Amendment, she expressed.