UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Facing Drought Due To Global Warming: Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan facing drought due to global warming: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that Pakistan was mainly faced with drought due to global warming which was leading to mass migrations and urbanization in the country.

She told that as result of these issues, the cities came under population pressure which further multiplied social problems there besides urban flooding.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Saturday night, the minister said that the levels and quantities green gases, particularly Carbon Dioxide and Methane were reducing due to growing use of man made things with the population growth in the world.

Zartaj Gul stressed upon expediting the work on the summery moved by her Ministry for early formation of Water Table Regulatory Authority to control lowering of water table in the country.

She told that the government after formation of Smog Commission in Punjab last year, had given three years time to refineries to upgrade their systems and use only recommended quality of diesel to get rid on 20 percent air pollution by refineries.

Campaign against use of plastic bags was successful in Federal capital but it faced hurdles in provinces due to 18th Amendment, she expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Water Drought Man Government

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

26 minutes ago

Financial Affairs State Minister, GCC Secretary-Ge ..

41 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

3 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.