Open Menu

Pakistan Facing Exterior Challenges: Aneeq Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan facing exterior challenges: Aneeq Ahmed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said that Pakistan was facing some exterior challenges.

He said that they came into power on August 17 and the incident of Jaranwala occurred on August 16.

The minister, during his visit to Jamia Banoria Aalmia addressing the students, said, 'We will not let Pakistan become Modi's India.' He said that the teachings of islam were only the solution to socioeconomic challenges being dealt with by the nation.

The minister said that the Ulema could spread the message of love and peace across the globe.

He said that Islam teaches us to love and respect others.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit Jaranwala August Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

23 minutes ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

23 minutes ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

3 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

3 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

3 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

3 hours ago
Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

4 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

5 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

6 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

6 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan