UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Facing Rs 615b Annual Deficit On Tobacco Related Diseases; Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Pakistan facing Rs 615b annual deficit on tobacco related diseases; experts

Health experts have termed the use of tobacco as the leading cause of death from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart, cancer, respiratory and chronic diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Health experts have termed the use of tobacco as the leading cause of death from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart, cancer, respiratory and chronic diseases. They said that estimated 163,360 people were died from tobacco use in 2017. The health burden caused by tobacco is about Rs. 615 billion while the revenue generated from the product is only Rs. 120 billion in tax, they said while addressing a seminar on "Harms of Tobacco Products and Importance of Tax Policy" organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) here Wednesday.

Chaired by Patron in Chief of PANAH General (retd) Ashraf Khan and hosted by its General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman, the seminar was also attended besides others by former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior PML-N leader Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Member National Assembly Nisar Cheema, Uzma Riaz,Samina Matloob, Zahra Wadud, Kishwer Zahra, Syed Mehmud Shah, chairperson NDO and GS of Women Wing PANAH Tehseen Fawad, Chairperson NCRC Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, Chairperson Women Development Welfare Center Iram Mumtam, Deputy Director Yumna Mir, former Commissioner Income Tax Abdul Hafeez, Squadron Leader Ghulam Abbas, Samina Shoaib, Nureen Gilani, Dr.

Zahida, Tanveer Nusratm Prof. Rashid Sadhu, representatives of civil society and journalists.

Gen (retd) Ashraf Khan thanked the guests and apprised them about the aims and objectives of PANAH, while SanaUllah Ghumman briefed them on the main points of the seminar.

The speakers said that the use of tobacco products was the major cause of dangerous diseases.

The civil society appealed to the government to increase excise duty by 30 percent on cigarettes in the budget 2022-23 which will significantly reduce the number of smokers and increase in tax revenue by at least 25 percent.

Former Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said he is with PANAH to raise awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco and increase in taxes, as it is a question mark for the future of our young generation.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Civil Society Died Young Rashid Women 2017 Cancer From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Efforts must be expedited to develop climate resil ..

Efforts must be expedited to develop climate resilient varieties: UAF VC

57 seconds ago
 Peshawar admin retrieves encroached land in gravey ..

Peshawar admin retrieves encroached land in graveyard

58 seconds ago
 SBBWU joins hands with HEC to organize training wo ..

SBBWU joins hands with HEC to organize training workshop for affiliated colleges ..

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 9,570 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19

1 minute ago
 'Dialogue' solution to conflict not use of weapons ..

'Dialogue' solution to conflict not use of weapons: Ahsan Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 Reassembled Chinese women's volleyball team starts ..

Reassembled Chinese women's volleyball team starts from VNL without Zhu

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.