Pakistan Farmers Day To Be Observed On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan Farmers Day to be observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Farmers Day will be observed on December 18 (Friday) across the country to acknowledge the services and contributions rendered by farmers towards economic well-being and in the realm of national food security.

"It is the second time the entire country will commemorate the day with the theme "Salam Kissan, Sarsabz Pakistan", said Director Agriculture Extension Services, Islamabad Capital Territory, Waqar Anwar.

Taking to APP on Thursday, he said first Farmers Day was celebrated on the same date, last year and was recognised by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet as a major contribution to highlight farmers' causes .

This year due to Covid-19 pandemic a few programmes were arranged with strict implementation of anti-coronavirus guidelines to highlight the massive contribution of farmers to the economy, employment and food security in the country, he added.

The ICT administration, he said also launched a media campaign in this respect to sensitize the capital dwellers about the vital role of the farmers play in national food security.

The present government has taken multiple initiatives for the welfare of farmers and they have been incentivitised through subsidies on account of crop inputs and support prices of crops.

The Prime Minister has also started various schemes for promoting poultry and livestock in the country.

The vast number of farmers who have benefitted from schemes clearly demonstrated that people have showed confidence in PM's schemes and availability of eggs, chicken and meat has also improved tremendously in the country.

Anwar maintained that Ministry of National Food Security has launched a number of umbrella projects under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan which will go a long way in improving water courses, enhancing command area in Barani areas in Islamabad.

Agriculture constitutes the largest sector of our economy. Majority of the population, directly or indirectly, dependent on this sector.

It contributes about 24 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and accounts for half of employed labour force and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings.

