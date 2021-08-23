UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Favors A Better Future For Afghans: FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:01 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan desires a better future for Afghanistan and supports a conducive environment to help Afghan people achieve the goals of development and prosperity

He stressed that international community must restore ties with Afghanistan for the betterment of its people.

The foreign minister in a statement stressed that the protection of the lives of the people in Afghanistan and the sanctity of human rights was of utmost importance.

He said Pakistan was not focusing on negotiating with a particular group in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said he would visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran and consult with the leadership on the situation of Afghanistan.

He mentioned that Afghanistan was a multi-ethnic country inhabited by people other than Pashtuns as well.

In this context, he said, Pakistan wanted a government in Afghanistan which was broad-based and inclusive.

He warned that anti-peace elements as "spoilers" were still active in Afghanistan, who did not want a lasting peace in the country.

