Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says they are proud of China's remarkable progress and achievements under President Xi's visionary leadership

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended felicitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping , Premier Li Qiang and the Chinese people on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In a post on his X handle, he said we are proud of China's remarkable progress and achievements under President Xi's visionary leadership.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and China are iron brothers and their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership continues to grow from strength to strength.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and China are fully committed to ensuring the success of CPEC, the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue to work closely with China to further strengthen bilateral ties across all spheres, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

In his felicitation message, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said Pakistan-China friendship has generated significant benefits, creating unprecedented opportunities for both nations and the wider region.

He said this friendship reflects the shared vision for regional stability.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated the Chinese leadership and people on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In a statement, he said Pakistan-China friendship is testament to shared socio-economic vision of regional stability.

He noted the deep-rooted and cordial diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, based on mutual respect and brotherhood.

The Speaker highlighted the transformative joint economic and infrastructure ventures between the two nations, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) saying this will elevate Pakistan's economy and harness its strategic location for greater global connectivity.