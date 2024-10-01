Open Menu

Pakistan Felicitates Chinese People On China’s 75th Founding Anniversary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:27 PM

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says they are proud of China's remarkable progress and achievements under President Xi's visionary leadership

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended felicitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping , Premier Li Qiang and the Chinese people on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In a post on his X handle, he said we are proud of China's remarkable progress and achievements under President Xi's visionary leadership.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and China are iron brothers and their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership continues to grow from strength to strength.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and China are fully committed to ensuring the success of CPEC, the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue to work closely with China to further strengthen bilateral ties across all spheres, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

In his felicitation message, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said Pakistan-China friendship has generated significant benefits, creating unprecedented opportunities for both nations and the wider region.

He said this friendship reflects the shared vision for regional stability.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated the Chinese leadership and people on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In a statement, he said Pakistan-China friendship is testament to shared socio-economic vision of regional stability.

He noted the deep-rooted and cordial diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, based on mutual respect and brotherhood.

The Speaker highlighted the transformative joint economic and infrastructure ventures between the two nations, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) saying this will elevate Pakistan's economy and harness its strategic location for greater global connectivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Senate Prime Minister China Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Road CPEC Progress Post All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

11 minutes ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

15 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

41 minutes ago
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan