Pakistan felicitates EU on 71th anniversary of Europe Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has addressed a letter of felicitation to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of the 71th anniversary of Europe Day.

Appreciating the vision of Foreign Minister Robert Schuman and the leaders from Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany, Prime Minister Khan underscored that Schuman Declaration became the harbinger of peace, prosperity and European integration. Europe Day is an occasion to celebrate peace and unity in Europe.

The prime minister further emphasized that incorporation of economic interest and creating commercial interdependence among the European countries led to a peaceful, united and prosperous Europe.

"Peace, prosperity and stability in Europe also contributed to the prosperity in other regions of the world and the Union has, today, become a model of cooperation and solidarity," a press release of the Foreign Office spokesperson Sunday quoted the prime minister.

Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with the EU and all its member states, which are based on mutual understanding, respect and common values of democracy and pluralism.

The Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan provides the institutional framework for cooperation in diverse fields, including political, economic, security, climate change, green energy, and migration and mobility.

Pakistan would continue to work towards further strengthening its multi-dimensional ties with the EU and its member states, it was added.