UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Felicitates EU On 71th Anniversary Of Europe Day

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:01 AM

Pakistan felicitates EU on 71th anniversary of Europe Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has addressed a letter of felicitation to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of the 71th anniversary of Europe Day.

Appreciating the vision of Foreign Minister Robert Schuman and the leaders from Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany, Prime Minister Khan underscored that Schuman Declaration became the harbinger of peace, prosperity and European integration. Europe Day is an occasion to celebrate peace and unity in Europe.

The prime minister further emphasized that incorporation of economic interest and creating commercial interdependence among the European countries led to a peaceful, united and prosperous Europe.

"Peace, prosperity and stability in Europe also contributed to the prosperity in other regions of the world and the Union has, today, become a model of cooperation and solidarity," a press release of the Foreign Office spokesperson Sunday quoted the prime minister.

Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with the EU and all its member states, which are based on mutual understanding, respect and common values of democracy and pluralism.

The Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan provides the institutional framework for cooperation in diverse fields, including political, economic, security, climate change, green energy, and migration and mobility.

Pakistan would continue to work towards further strengthening its multi-dimensional ties with the EU and its member states, it was added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Foreign Office Europe Democracy Germany Luxembourg Italy Belgium Netherlands Sunday All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.