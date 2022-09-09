UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Felicitates Govt, People Of Tajikistan On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 10:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday felicitated the government and people of Tajikistan on the occasion of their independence day.

"On the occasion of Independence Day of Tajikistan, we extend heartiest felicitations to its Government and people," Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a twitter post.



