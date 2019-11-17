Pakistan felicitates newly-elected Sri Lankan president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The government and leadership of Pakistan Sunday warmly felicitated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his electoral victory as seventh President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesman said that Pakistan was confident that under Gotabaya Rajapaksa's stewardship, Sri Lanka would continue its journey towards greater prosperity and peace.

"Pakistan appreciates the conduct of a free, fair and peaceful election by the Election Commission and the Government of Sri Lanka. The leadership of Pakistan looks forward to working with the new President and his team to further strengthen the already strong relationship between the two countries," he remarked.

He said the Government of Pakistan was resolved to further fortify the fraternal ties and to take the vital partnership to a new level.