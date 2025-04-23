Open Menu

Pakistan Fighting War On Terror For Decades: Minister For Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan is fighting war on terror for decades and we are the worst victim of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan is fighting war on terror for decades and we are the worst victim of terrorism.

Pakistan Armed forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), have made lots of sacrifices while fighting war on terror, he stated this in an interview with a private television channel.

Indian support for defunct organizations could not be ruled out, he stated. India is also funding defunct organizations to sabotage peaceful environment of Balochistan region.

In reply to a question about recent terrorist attack on tourist resort of Pahalgam area, he said, we condemn all sorts of terrorism anywhere.

He said that India should investigate the matter and trace out the facilitators involved in attacking Pahalgam tourist resort.

Commenting on Afghan’s role, he said Pakistan has demanded Afghan authorities to stop infiltration of terrorist groups from

their soil.

The minister said Afghan authorities must realize the efforts and services of Pakistan extended to millions of Afghan refugees here.

To a question about water issue with coalition partner, he said all the matters should be resolved through talks.

He said Nawaz Sharif could play a vital role for addressing issues in Balochistan.

