Pakistan Fights For Kashmiris' Right To Self-determination: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan fights for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to advocating for Kashmiris' right to self-determination at international forums.

In an interview to a news channel in the State Metropolis on Tuesday, Prime Minister Haq emphasized that Kashmiris have the right to fight for their rights, which have been denied by India for decades.

Haq dismissed allegations of Pakistani interference in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), labeling them as malicious propaganda by India.

He praised Pakistan's fearless advocacy for the Kashmir cause, stating that the country will never compromise on vital national interests, including its nuclear program and the Kashmir issue.

The AJK premier also highlighted the global war of narratives, accusing Indian agencies of promoting a war-narrative in Azad Kashmir to weaken the relationship between Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

However, he assured that the people of Azad Kashmir are aware of India's propaganda and remain committed to their ideology.

Haq cited Chief of the Pakistan Army General Asim Munir's policy statement on Kashmir, which reiterated Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' legitimate struggle. He also discussed ongoing development projects in Azad Kashmir, including the Rathua Haryam and Jagran Power Projects, which are expected to be completed soon.

In addition, Haq highlighted the establishment of the first-ever Danish school in Bhimber as a significant achievement, ensuring a bright future for the region. He emphasized that the relationship between Azad Kashmir and Pakistan is based on their shared ideology and commitment to the welfare of the people.

APP/ahr/378

