KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association (PFPA) in a meeting with the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail sought his support to help film production sector granted a status of full fledged industry.

Led by PFPA chairman, Mian Amjad Faraz the group that also included Naim Ashraf Rana, Shahid Mehmood, M.Ejaz Kamran, Saud Ashraf Qasmi, Parveen Sangeeta and Sutesh Chandar Anand discussed in detail matters related to development of the sector on modern lines.

It was mutually agreed on the occasion that application of updated technology, relevant training and innovative concepts were essentially required to turn the sector into a vibrant source of quality entertainment as well as a viable tool to sensitize masses about their role towards needed social reforms linked to their life quality, health, environment and living standards.

PFPA members expressing their willingness to contribute towards the cause reiterated the need for urgent support on part of the government to help streamline the business and its recognition as a regular industry paving way for loan procurement and relevant subsidies.

Governor of Sindh reminiscing the days when Pakistanis films attracted viewers from not only across the country but also those belonging to neighboring states, said these were appreciated for their quality in terms of content as well as technology.

"There is no dearth of cinema lovers all we need is to revive the culture," said Imran Ismail acknowledging that proper investments are required for the purpose.

He also agreed need for a comprehensive national film policy.