UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Fines Turkish Airlines Over Anti-COVID-19 SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:11 PM

Pakistan fines Turkish airlines over anti-COVID-19 SOPs violation

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday imposed Rs100,000 penalty on the Turkish airlines for violating the anti-COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced for all inbound international flights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday imposed Rs100,000 penalty on the Turkish airlines for violating the anti-COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced for all inbound international flights.

" lt has been noted with serious concern that the Turkish Airlines again transported passengers Abdul Sattar, Passport Number ER9996652 and Tariq Ali, Passport Number RH1796893, from Category-B country i.e. Dakar (Senegal) to lstanbul for onward journey to Lahore via Turkish Airlines flight TK0584 on January 13, 2021 without a proof of negative RT-PCR test," a PCAA news release saidEarlier on October 13 & 23, 2020, the authority had also warned and penalized the airliner to refrain from transporting passengers from Category-B destination to Pakistan without negative RT-PCR test.

The PCAA reiterated "Any recurrent violation of COVID-19 [coronavirus] related SOPs shall be dealt with in a more stringent manner including but not limited to revocation of operating authorization granted to Turkish Airlines for flight operations to/from Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Dakar Senegal January October 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

3 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

36 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

5 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

5 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.