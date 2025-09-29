Pakistan, Finland to deepen cooperation in minerals sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Monday met a Finnish delegation led by Hannu Ripatti, Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan; Piia Karhu, President, Minerals at Metso; and Willie Eerola, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan to Finland.

According to a news release, the meeting focused on Pakistan’s transformative agenda for its mineral sector and the growing opportunities for international investment and collaboration.

Ali Pervaiz Malik outlined the government’s vision, saying, “Pakistan is decisively shifting from primitive ways of mining to sophisticated, mechanized, and responsible mining. We have updated the regulatory setup by harmonizing the mineral framework, ensuring our mining becomes globally competitive.”

He highlighted the Reko Diq project as the “torchbearer for Pakistan’s mineral sector” and assured the delegation of a stable and conducive environment for investors.

Metso’s President of Minerals, Piia Karhu, lauded the government’s initiatives, noting they reflected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s strong resolve to uplift the sector.

She confirmed Metso’s role as a key supplier for the Reko Diq project and announced plans to expand into other projects in Pakistan.

“We also plan to train local human resources, aligning with Pakistan’s goals for sustainable development and skill enhancement,” Karhu said.

The minister welcomed Metso’s investment and focus on local capacity building. “Training Pakistan’s workforce in mining will not only bring prosperity but also provide a skilled labor force much needed worldwide,” he said.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation between Pakistani and Finnish companies in the mining sector, aiming to leverage Finnish technological expertise to unlock Pakistan’s vast mineral potential responsibly and efficiently.