Pakistan firm on its principled stance regarding Kashmir: Senator Abdul Qadir

Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir said that Pakistan firms on its principled stance regarding Kashmir and wants an amicable solution as per the United Nation's resolution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir said that Pakistan firms on its principled stance regarding Kashmir and wants an amicable solution as per the United Nation's resolution.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Senator said that Pakistan itself is a victim of the worst terrorism. Pakistan is a peaceful country and condemns all forms of aggression and terrorism.

The Senator condemned the statement of Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar who accused Pakistan after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting of being a supporter of terrorism in the region.

"Pakistan strongly refutes Jaishankar's unjustified statement," he maintained.

He said that Pakistan has never received any good news from India. The arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav from Pakistan's Balochistan province is clear proof of India's involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan believes in the development and prosperity of the region. India will have to change its traditional anti-Pakistan attitude.

"India's negative attitude has always damaged the peace of the region," he maintained.