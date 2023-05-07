UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Firm On Its Principled Stance Regarding Kashmir: Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan firm on its principled stance regarding Kashmir: Senator

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir said that Pakistan firms on its principled stance regarding Kashmir and wants an amicable solution as per the United Nation's resolution.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Senator said that Pakistan itself is a victim of the worst terrorism. Pakistan is a peaceful country and condemns all forms of aggression and terrorism.

The Senator condemned the statement of Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar who accused Pakistan after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting of being a supporter of terrorism in the region.

"Pakistan strongly refutes Jaishankar's unjustified statement," he maintained.

He said that Pakistan has never received any good news from India. The arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav from Pakistan's Balochistan province is clear proof of India's involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan believes in the development and prosperity of the region. India will have to change its traditional anti-Pakistan attitude.

"India's negative attitude has always damaged the peace of the region," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Balochistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From

Recent Stories

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

12 minutes ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

12 minutes ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

12 minutes ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

20 minutes ago
 Lahooti Festival commences at Hyderabad club

Lahooti Festival commences at Hyderabad club

15 minutes ago
 Labour rights activists, govt officials express co ..

Labour rights activists, govt officials express concern over poor working condit ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.