Open Menu

Pakistan Firmly Believes In Protection Of Fundamental Rights: DPM/FM Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan was a firm believer in protection of fundamental rights and continued to enact and strengthen human rights legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan was a firm believer in protection of fundamental rights and continued to enact and strengthen human rights legislation.

The DPM/FM received EU Special Representative for Human Rights Ambassador Olaf Skoog at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Dar underscored the importance of Pakistan-EU dialogue on human rights, a press release said.

The DPM/FM further highlighted Pakistan-EU's growing cooperation in the political and economic spheres and appreciated EU's continued support for Pakistan's GSP plus status.

The EU special representative positively assessed the potential of Pakistan-EU relations and appreciated the continued growth of the collaborative partnership across all sectors.

Olaf Skoog is on a four-day visit to Pakistan. The visit is part of Pakistan-EU joint efforts to enhance dialogue on human rights.

Recent Stories

Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engin ..

Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..

21 minutes ago
 FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Eng ..

FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers

4 minutes ago
 Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite ..

Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025

4 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..

50 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development launches Abu D ..

Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamen ..

Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar

4 minutes ago
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee

Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee

4 minutes ago
 Climate activists defend 'future generations', app ..

Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says

4 minutes ago
 'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated o ..

'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated or allowed': Egyptian President

1 hour ago
 National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million ..

National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million in net profit for 2024

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed explores ways to enhance fina ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed explores ways to enhance financial sustainability in 2025

2 hours ago
 Facilitation centers established in Gujrat

Facilitation centers established in Gujrat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan