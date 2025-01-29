Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan was a firm believer in protection of fundamental rights and continued to enact and strengthen human rights legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan was a firm believer in protection of fundamental rights and continued to enact and strengthen human rights legislation.

The DPM/FM received EU Special Representative for Human Rights Ambassador Olaf Skoog at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Dar underscored the importance of Pakistan-EU dialogue on human rights, a press release said.

The DPM/FM further highlighted Pakistan-EU's growing cooperation in the political and economic spheres and appreciated EU's continued support for Pakistan's GSP plus status.

The EU special representative positively assessed the potential of Pakistan-EU relations and appreciated the continued growth of the collaborative partnership across all sectors.

Olaf Skoog is on a four-day visit to Pakistan. The visit is part of Pakistan-EU joint efforts to enhance dialogue on human rights.