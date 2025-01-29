Pakistan Firmly Believes In Protection Of Fundamental Rights: DPM/FM Dar
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan was a firm believer in protection of fundamental rights and continued to enact and strengthen human rights legislation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan was a firm believer in protection of fundamental rights and continued to enact and strengthen human rights legislation.
The DPM/FM received EU Special Representative for Human Rights Ambassador Olaf Skoog at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, Dar underscored the importance of Pakistan-EU dialogue on human rights, a press release said.
The DPM/FM further highlighted Pakistan-EU's growing cooperation in the political and economic spheres and appreciated EU's continued support for Pakistan's GSP plus status.
The EU special representative positively assessed the potential of Pakistan-EU relations and appreciated the continued growth of the collaborative partnership across all sectors.
Olaf Skoog is on a four-day visit to Pakistan. The visit is part of Pakistan-EU joint efforts to enhance dialogue on human rights.
Recent Stories
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee
Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says
'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated or allowed': Egyptian President
National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million in net profit for 2024
Maktoum bin Mohammed explores ways to enhance financial sustainability in 2025
Facilitation centers established in Gujrat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers4 minutes ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 20254 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar4 minutes ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee4 minutes ago
-
Facilitation centers established in Gujrat2 hours ago
-
CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff2 hours ago
-
GKMC establishes online examination center2 hours ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Hassanabdal2 hours ago
-
Acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University inspects Boys' hostels2 hours ago
-
NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related2 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches PMIS in Prison Dept2 hours ago
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi3 hours ago