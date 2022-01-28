UrduPoint.com

Pakistan First Country To Launch Customized Guide On Electronic Evidence

January 28, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) Friday launched the Customized Practical Guide on Requesting Electronic Evidence Across Border, making Pakistan the first country to issue such a document.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood participated in the official launch of the Practical Guide that had been developed under the Pakistan Action to Counter-Terrorism (PACT) project with the support of key partners, including the European Union (EU).

"Pakistan is the first country in Asia which has partnered with the UNODC to customize its global Practical Guide in line with its domestic legal framework and procedures. The guide will assist law enforcement agencies in Pakistan to access critical electronic evidence from foreign jurisdictions and investigate and prosecute terrorism offenses," a Foreign Office press release said.

The Practical Guide was developed after a series of consultations among relevant stakeholders at the Federal and provincial levels.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the foreign secretary said the Government of Pakistan was fully aware of the threats posed by the misuse of the cyberspace.

He said in line with the new cyber security policy, the government remained committed to modernizing its systems, enhance their efficiency, and improve digital connectivity.

The foreign secretary also highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards digitalization of its work.

He said in accordance with the vision of the leadership, the Foreign Office had introduced new online platforms, portals, mobile applications and connectivity protocols to not only streamline the day-to-day tasks of the ministry but also improve its service delivery to the Pakistani diaspora.

The ceremony was addressed by Country Representative of UNODC Jeremy Milsom, EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara and senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), and was attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps and representatives of the provincial governments.

More Stories From Pakistan

