Pakistan First Female TV, Radio Host Kanwal Naseer Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:43 AM

Pakistan first female TV, Radio host Kanwal Naseer passes away

Pakistan's first female television and radio host, artist and renowned broadcaster Kanwal Naseer died on Thursday after brief illness in Islamabad at the age of 73, said PTV home in a tweet

Born in 1948 in Lahore, Naseer had various feathers on her cap as she was the first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer of Pakistan Television.

Born in 1948 in Lahore, Naseer had various feathers on her cap as she was the first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer of Pakistan Television.

She joined the media at the age of 17, remained associated with PTV and Radio Pakistan for five decades.

She made her first announcement at the PTV on 26th November, 1964. She has been awarded with Pride of Performance and numerous other national awards in recognition of her services.

Kanwal Naseer was the daughter of legend actor Mohini Hameed (Apa Shamim) and mother-in-law of PTI Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad.

