Pakistan First Transgender School Participate In Athletics Competitions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Pakistan first transgender school participate in athletics competitions

Students from Pakistan's first transgender school participated in the athletic competitions under school Olympics games organized by School Education Department South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Students from Pakistan's first transgender school participated in the athletic competitions under school Olympics games organized by School education Department South Punjab.

According to details, the students of Pakistan's first transgender school set-up in Multan participated in the athletic competitions in the school Olympics games.

The transgender students participated in the 100 metres, 200 metres race and shot-put events.

The medals were given to the position holders.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur division teams qualified for football, hockey, table tennis and volleyball final while Bahawalnagar team was on top in athletics competitions.

The final matches would be played tomorrow (November-12).The football, hockey, badminton, volleyball and table tennis matches were played in the semi-final round during school Olympics games here on Friday.

