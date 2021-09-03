Pakistan flag flies at half mast at HC London to mourn the demise of Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's flag was flying at half-mast at the Pakistan High Commission London on Thursday to observe a day of official mourning on the demise of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan's flag would fly at half-mast and a day of official mourning will be observed across the country following the passing away of Syed Ali Gilani.

Earlier in his condolence message, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said: "Deeply saddened on the passing away of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the towering icon of Kashmiri freedom struggle. Had the honour of meeting him on several occasions. His inspiring and unwavering commitment will continue to illuminate the way to Azadi."