UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Flag Flies At Half Mast At HC London To Mourn The Demise Of Syed Ali Geelani

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan flag flies at half mast at HC London to mourn the demise of Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's flag was flying at half-mast at the Pakistan High Commission London on Thursday to observe a day of official mourning on the demise of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan's flag would fly at half-mast and a day of official mourning will be observed across the country following the passing away of Syed Ali Gilani.

Earlier in his condolence message, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said: "Deeply saddened on the passing away of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the towering icon of Kashmiri freedom struggle. Had the honour of meeting him on several occasions. His inspiring and unwavering commitment will continue to illuminate the way to Azadi."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Syed Ali Shah Geelani London

Recent Stories

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

7 minutes ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

7 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

7 minutes ago
 Golden memories of Syed Ali Geelani at Lahore

Golden memories of Syed Ali Geelani at Lahore

7 minutes ago
 Italy to Introduce COVID-19 Booster Shots By End o ..

Italy to Introduce COVID-19 Booster Shots By End of September - Health Minister

7 minutes ago
 Macron promises help for struggling Marseille

Macron promises help for struggling Marseille

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.