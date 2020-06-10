UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Flour Mills Association Delegation Calls On Secretary Punjab Food

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:49 PM

Pakistan Flour Mills Association delegation calls on Secretary Punjab Food

The food department and Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) will work together to bring stability in flour prices in the market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The food department and Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) will work together to bring stability in flour prices in the market.

This was stated at a meeting held two-member delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) led by its Chairman Asim Raza and Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood said that the Punjab Food Department would cooperate and facilitate the flour mills in purchasing wheat.

He said the Punjab Food department and PFMA would work together on mutual strategy and all the problems faced by flour mills would beresolved.

Director Food Punjab Wajid Ali Shah was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Asim Raza Market All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.