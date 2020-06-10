Pakistan Flour Mills Association delegation calls on Secretary Punjab Food

The food department and Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) will work together to bring stability in flour prices in the market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The food department and Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) will work together to bring stability in flour prices in the market.

This was stated at a meeting held two-member delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) led by its Chairman Asim Raza and Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood said that the Punjab Food Department would cooperate and facilitate the flour mills in purchasing wheat.

He said the Punjab Food department and PFMA would work together on mutual strategy and all the problems faced by flour mills would beresolved.

Director Food Punjab Wajid Ali Shah was also present on this occasion.