UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elect Naeem Butt As Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elect Naeem Butt as chairman

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has elected Muhammad Naeem Butt as its new chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has elected Muhammad Naeem Butt as its new chairman.

An annual general body meeting of PFMA was held here Thursday in this regard attended by both outgoing and newly elected chairmen.

During the meeting, Muhammad Naeem Butt and other cabinet members assumed charge of their offices.

Flour mills' owners from across the province attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the annual general body, the newly elected chairman paid tributes to the services of the outgoing chairman, Haji Mohammad Iqbal and his cabinet for the services for flour milling industry.

The newly elected chairman PFMA KP pledged to raise the problems of the flour milling industry at right forums and urged upon the mills' owners to show unity for the resolution of problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Cabinet Industry Unity Foods Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

11 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Maritime Day 2020

1 hour ago

Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awa ..

1 hour ago

US presidential election voters in UAE urged to su ..

1 hour ago

Asif Afridi quarantined for breaching social dista ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.