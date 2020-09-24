Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elect Naeem Butt as chairman

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has elected Muhammad Naeem Butt as its new chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has elected Muhammad Naeem Butt as its new chairman.

An annual general body meeting of PFMA was held here Thursday in this regard attended by both outgoing and newly elected chairmen.

During the meeting, Muhammad Naeem Butt and other cabinet members assumed charge of their offices.

Flour mills' owners from across the province attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the annual general body, the newly elected chairman paid tributes to the services of the outgoing chairman, Haji Mohammad Iqbal and his cabinet for the services for flour milling industry.

The newly elected chairman PFMA KP pledged to raise the problems of the flour milling industry at right forums and urged upon the mills' owners to show unity for the resolution of problems.