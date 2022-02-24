Pakistan focuses on expanding trade ties with Russia: Dawood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that Pakistan is focusing on expanding trade and business ties with Russia.

We are following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring investment and trade in this part of the region, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Our trade volume with Russia is very low and there is need to improve business ties between the two countries, he added.

This is a good opportunity for Pakistan to meet Russian dignitaries for discussing custom and tariff matters, he said.

There is a dire need to talk on banking sector to facilitate the businessmen, he added. In reply to a question about PM's visit to Russia, he saidRussia has vast trade relations with European countries and we also want to avail opportunity to get benefit for the development of Pakistan.