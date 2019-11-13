UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Focusing On Creating Jobs Amid Stable Economy, Increased Investments - Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:57 PM

The Pakistani government has started focusing on creating jobs due to the stabilization of the economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Pakistani government has started focusing on creating jobs due to the stabilization of the economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

"As investments increase, people will enjoy greater job opportunities. We believe that the growth rate of our economy has surpassed our predictions," Khan said while addressing the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Pakistani government and a Chinese tire manufacturing company, as quoted by the Global Village Space news portal.

Khan mentioned the recent rise in the value of the Indian rupee against the Dollar, which has continued for the last three months.

He also added that Pakistan's exports are increasing.

In a reference to the relations between Pakistan and China, the prime minister stressed that China is very helpful to his country. Khan also expressed the desire to help investors from China.

The two countries are developing infrastructure projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the $60 billion initiative within China's Belt and Road project, which seeks to bring infrastructure development across Asia, Europe, Russia and the middle East.

