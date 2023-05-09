UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Focusing On Strengthening Bilateral Ties With All Its Neighbor: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Tuesday that Pakistan will continue its support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and focus on strengthening bilateral relations with its neighbouring countries.

"Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants good relations with all its neighbours, including, East Asia and the middle East countries", she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

She also highlighted the importance of a peaceful and stable neighbourhood and lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto who was playing a leading role in contributing to the creation of such an environment.

She said Bilawal Bhutto's visit was very successful as he presented Pakistan's point of view on Kashmir and other issues clearly and firmly, adding, Pakistan will continue its participation in Shanghai Cooperation Organization meetings.

Talking about CPEC, she said Pakistan and China have a long history of strategic relationship which was always on upwards trajectory based on mutual trust and understanding.

"China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan and always stood with us on multiple occasions," she mentioned.

Pak-China joint statement showed the confidence of both countries that the CPEC project will continue and the two sides agreed on the importance of the China-Pakistan All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the emerging global challenges.

To a question, she said an Ethiopian official delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Misganu Arega would reach Karachi, on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, adding, both-sides would also discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.

To another question about Afghanistan, she affirmed that Pakistan was committed to bringing about a qualitative transformation in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations as part of his vision of a "peaceful neighbourhood."She also hailed FM's sideline meetings with his counterparts of China, Russia and other friendly countries and said that all these sideline meetings were important as these provide opportunities to connect and exchange points of view with friendly countries.

