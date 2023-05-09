UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Focusing On Strengthening Bilateral Ties With Neighbouring Countries: FO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 03:57 PM

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: FO

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants good relations with all its neighbours, including East Asia and the Middle East.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan would continue its support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and focus on strengthening bilateral relations with neighbouring countries.

Talking to ptv news, she said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants good relations with all its neighbours, including East Asia and the middle East.

Highlighting the importance of a peaceful and stable neighbourhood, she lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto who is playing a leading role in the creation of such an environment.

She said Bilawal Bhutto's visit was successful as he presented Pakistan's point of view on Kashmir and other issues clearly and firmly, adding, Pakistan would continue its participation in SCO meetings.

Talking about CPEC, she said Pakistan and China have a long history of strategic relationship which was always on an upwards trajectory based on mutual trust and understanding.

Spokesperson said China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan and always stood with us on multiple occasions.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pak-China joint statement showed confidence of both countries that CPEC project would continue and two sides agreed on the importance of the China-Pakistan All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the emerging global challenges.

To a question about Afghanistan, she affirmed that Pakistan is committed to bringing about a qualitative transformation in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations as part of its vision of a “peaceful neighbourhood”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan China Visit CPEC Middle East Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Asia PTV

Recent Stories

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

9 minutes ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

41 minutes ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

45 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

1 hour ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

2 hours ago
 Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.