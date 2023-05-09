Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: FO

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan would continue its support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and focus on strengthening bilateral relations with neighbouring countries.

Talking to ptv news, she said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants good relations with all its neighbours, including East Asia and the middle East.

Highlighting the importance of a peaceful and stable neighbourhood, she lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto who is playing a leading role in the creation of such an environment.

She said Bilawal Bhutto's visit was successful as he presented Pakistan's point of view on Kashmir and other issues clearly and firmly, adding, Pakistan would continue its participation in SCO meetings.

Talking about CPEC, she said Pakistan and China have a long history of strategic relationship which was always on an upwards trajectory based on mutual trust and understanding.

Spokesperson said China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan and always stood with us on multiple occasions.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pak-China joint statement showed confidence of both countries that CPEC project would continue and two sides agreed on the importance of the China-Pakistan All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the emerging global challenges.

To a question about Afghanistan, she affirmed that Pakistan is committed to bringing about a qualitative transformation in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations as part of its vision of a “peaceful neighbourhood”.