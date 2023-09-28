Open Menu

Pakistan Focusing Own Interests Without Choosing Sides In Great Power Competition: Caretaker PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2023 | 03:25 PM

Pakistan focusing own interests without choosing sides in great power competition: Caretaker PM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar says Pakistan is charting a path designed to avoid getting caught up in the competition between the West and Russia and China.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that Pakistan is focusing on its own interests without choosing sides in great power competition.

In an interview with Washington Post, he said Pakistan is charting a path designed to avoid getting caught up in the competition between the West and Russia and China.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan intends to stay “neutral” on Russia’s war with Ukraine and see China as its “all-weather friend” and “strategic partner”.

He said Pakistan has no intention of committing to either camp in the growing US-China rivalry.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said by siding with the West against the Soviet Union and again after 9/11, Pakistan paid a high price. He said Pakistan in the last thirty years has been treated unfairly by the West.

In reply to a question, the Prime Minister flatly denied the allegations in a media report of Pakistan moving any munitions to Ukraine.

He said Pakistan has neither gone for any sale of weapons directly intended for Ukraine nor through a third party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ukraine Russia China Washington Sale Price Post Media

Recent Stories

UAE markets topped Arab stock exchanges last week: ..

UAE markets topped Arab stock exchanges last week: AMF

27 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after London tour

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after London tour

2 hours ago
 SC starts hearing on pleas seeking review of Faiza ..

SC starts hearing on pleas seeking review of Faizabad verdict

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival and Auc ..

Nahyan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival and Auction

3 hours ago
 PM visits Masjid-e-Nabvi SAWW in Madinah

PM visits Masjid-e-Nabvi SAWW in Madinah

4 hours ago
 Minister of Economy invites French companies to ex ..

Minister of Economy invites French companies to explore UAE&#039;s opportunities ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Qat ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Qatar

14 hours ago
 Uterra to invest $20 million in Ras Al Khaimah’s ..

Uterra to invest $20 million in Ras Al Khaimah’s first organic fertiliser proj ..

15 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash: UAE&#039;s foreign policy is built ..

Anwar Gargash: UAE&#039;s foreign policy is built upon three pillars: stability, ..

15 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team lands in India for ICC World ..

Pakistan cricket team lands in India for ICC World Cup 2023

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan