Pakistan focusing own interests without choosing sides in great power competition: Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that Pakistan is focusing on its own interests without choosing sides in great power competition.

In an interview with Washington Post, he said Pakistan is charting a path designed to avoid getting caught up in the competition between the West and Russia and China.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan intends to stay “neutral” on Russia’s war with Ukraine and see China as its “all-weather friend” and “strategic partner”.

He said Pakistan has no intention of committing to either camp in the growing US-China rivalry.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said by siding with the West against the Soviet Union and again after 9/11, Pakistan paid a high price. He said Pakistan in the last thirty years has been treated unfairly by the West.

In reply to a question, the Prime Minister flatly denied the allegations in a media report of Pakistan moving any munitions to Ukraine.

He said Pakistan has neither gone for any sale of weapons directly intended for Ukraine nor through a third party.