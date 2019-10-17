UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Foiled Indian Propaganda At FATF: Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

Pakistan foiled Indian propaganda at FATF: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government successfully countered Indian propaganda to get Pakistan blacklisted at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting.

The FATF meeting expressed its satisfaction on the measures taken by Pakistan against terrorism and the areas pertaining to finance, he said.

Talking to a delegation of Kashmir All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone here at Governor's House on Wednesday, he said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and people of Pakistan were with Kashmiri brethren till last drop of the blood.

"We will never abandon Kashmiri brethren and are ready to give every sacrifice for people of Kashmir", he maintained.

The Governor said India had committed genocide of Kashmiris and severe human rights' violations but it could not shatter the spirit and morale of Kashmiris as their struggle for freedom was moving ahead successfully with every passing day.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the world community should take notice of the gross violations of Humanrights and play its part in protecting the innocent Kashmiris from Indian barbarities and human rights' violations, adding that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the resolutions of United Nations.

He said Pakistan would give a befitting response if India would try to carry out any misadventure as Pakistan's armed forces with the support of people were fully capable of defeating any internal and external adventurism. Pakistan was a peace-loving country but its policy of peace should not be misunderstood as weakness by India, he asserted.

The Governor said Indian defense Minister Rajnath Singh's irresponsible statement had exposed once for all that the Indian government practised the extremist ideology of RSS.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Governor United Nations Hurriyat Conference Punjab Turkish Lira Financial Action Task Force All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

56 minutes ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

1 hour ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

57 minutes ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

58 minutes ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

2 hours ago

Greece Worries About New Wave of Migrants in Wake ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.