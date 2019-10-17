Pakistan foiled Indian propaganda at FATF: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government successfully countered Indian propaganda to get Pakistan blacklisted at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting.

The FATF meeting expressed its satisfaction on the measures taken by Pakistan against terrorism and the areas pertaining to finance, he said.

Talking to a delegation of Kashmir All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone here at Governor's House on Wednesday, he said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and people of Pakistan were with Kashmiri brethren till last drop of the blood.

"We will never abandon Kashmiri brethren and are ready to give every sacrifice for people of Kashmir", he maintained.

The Governor said India had committed genocide of Kashmiris and severe human rights' violations but it could not shatter the spirit and morale of Kashmiris as their struggle for freedom was moving ahead successfully with every passing day.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the world community should take notice of the gross violations of Humanrights and play its part in protecting the innocent Kashmiris from Indian barbarities and human rights' violations, adding that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the resolutions of United Nations.

He said Pakistan would give a befitting response if India would try to carry out any misadventure as Pakistan's armed forces with the support of people were fully capable of defeating any internal and external adventurism. Pakistan was a peace-loving country but its policy of peace should not be misunderstood as weakness by India, he asserted.

The Governor said Indian defense Minister Rajnath Singh's irresponsible statement had exposed once for all that the Indian government practised the extremist ideology of RSS.