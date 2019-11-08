Pakistan foils Indian conspiracy by completing Kartarpur Corridor : Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistanhas fulfilled the promise of Kartarpur Corridor project after foiling Indian conspiracies and lameexcuses

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistanhas fulfilled the promise of Kartarpur Corridor project after foiling Indian conspiracies and lameexcuses.Talking to the media at Governor House, he said that all arrangements regarding 550thbirthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak have been finalized.

He said that a policy would bedevised for restoration of religious places of Christianity and other minorities.He said that India on various occasions tried to halth Kartarpur Corridor project but failed,adding that India was not digesting Kartarpur corridor project but the Sikh community across theworld was standing with Pakistan.He said that India through its war hysteria and unprovoked firing at Line ofControl tried to instigate Pakistan for halting Kartarpur Corridor project but Pakistan as perpromise of Prime Minister Imran Khan has completed Kartarpur Corridor project, whereas PrimeMinister Imran khan would formally inaugurate this corridor today.Despite of Indian lame excuses and conspiracies, Pakistan has completed Kartarpur Corridorproject with in stipulated time due to which the Sikh community across world was paying tributeto Pakistani leadership on this historic project, he said and added that Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpurwas a gift from Pakistan to Sikh community.

5,000 Sikh yatrees from India could daily visit herefrom today, he maintained.Sarwar said that he himself monitored all arrangements for Sikh yatrees from Zero Point toDarbar Sahib and the authorities including FWO deserve congratulation on historic and effectivearrangements, adding that India has also completed this project by its side due to Pakistan's firmand principal stance.Chaudhry Sarwar said that undoubtedly Kartarpur Corridor project was a project of peaceand brotherhood due to which the Sikh community in India, America and other countries werepaying tribute to Pakistani leadership.

He said that all facilities including foolproof securitywould be given to the minorities, visiting Pakistan.To a question, he said that Religious Tourism Committee led by him was preparing a policyfor promoting religious tourism, after which five billion Dollars could be earned only in Punjab.