UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Foils Indian Conspiracy By Completing Kartarpur Corridor : Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Pakistan foils Indian conspiracy by completing Kartarpur Corridor : Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistanhas fulfilled the promise of Kartarpur Corridor project after foiling Indian conspiracies and lameexcuses

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistanhas fulfilled the promise of Kartarpur Corridor project after foiling Indian conspiracies and lameexcuses.Talking to the media at Governor House, he said that all arrangements regarding 550thbirthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak have been finalized.

He said that a policy would bedevised for restoration of religious places of Christianity and other minorities.He said that India on various occasions tried to halth Kartarpur Corridor project but failed,adding that India was not digesting Kartarpur corridor project but the Sikh community across theworld was standing with Pakistan.He said that India through its war hysteria and unprovoked firing at Line ofControl tried to instigate Pakistan for halting Kartarpur Corridor project but Pakistan as perpromise of Prime Minister Imran Khan has completed Kartarpur Corridor project, whereas PrimeMinister Imran khan would formally inaugurate this corridor today.Despite of Indian lame excuses and conspiracies, Pakistan has completed Kartarpur Corridorproject with in stipulated time due to which the Sikh community across world was paying tributeto Pakistani leadership on this historic project, he said and added that Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpurwas a gift from Pakistan to Sikh community.

5,000 Sikh yatrees from India could daily visit herefrom today, he maintained.Sarwar said that he himself monitored all arrangements for Sikh yatrees from Zero Point toDarbar Sahib and the authorities including FWO deserve congratulation on historic and effectivearrangements, adding that India has also completed this project by its side due to Pakistan's firmand principal stance.Chaudhry Sarwar said that undoubtedly Kartarpur Corridor project was a project of peaceand brotherhood due to which the Sikh community in India, America and other countries werepaying tribute to Pakistani leadership.

He said that all facilities including foolproof securitywould be given to the minorities, visiting Pakistan.To a question, he said that Religious Tourism Committee led by him was preparing a policyfor promoting religious tourism, after which five billion Dollars could be earned only in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Imran Khan Prime Minister World Governor Punjab Visit Christian Media All From FWO Billion Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

21 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

36 minutes ago

Punjab okays uplift schemes in PDWP forum

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary instructs concerned officials to p ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Borey-A Class Nuclear Sub Conducts Anti-Su ..

2 minutes ago

Top UN Court Says Has Jurisdiction to Hear Case Br ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.