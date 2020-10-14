(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan, at the 10th Conference of Parties of United Nations (UN) Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (TOC), on Wednesday stressed the need for cooperation at international level to intensify efforts against the TOC.

Ambassador to Austria Aftab Ahmad Khokher in a statement delivered at Vienna said the TOC posed serious challenges to the international community for undermining rule of law, threatening peace and security, violating human rights and impeding sustainable development across the globe.

Ambassador Khokher highlighted that the increased complexity of TOC warranted comprehensive and effective international response through finding durable solutions and promoting international co-operation and collaboration.

He called for efforts at national, regional and international levels to implement the objective and purposes of the UNTOC.

He mentioned Pakistan's efforts and actions to control human trafficking and migrant smuggling as well as to address the issue of money-laundering.

In that context, he informed that the Parliament of Pakistan had passed a number of legislation namely prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018, prevention of Smuggling of Migrant Act 2018, Anti-Money Laundering (Second amendment Act, 2020 and Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Act 2020.

Ambassador Aftab Khokher said corruption and money-laundering were the ills affecting the whole world, particularly the developing world.

He pointed out that proceeds of those crimes were used by organized criminal groups in enhancing their scope of activities including inhumane acts of terrorism.

He reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan's call at the High-Level Panel Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda on the sidelines of the 75th UNGA to set up a mechanism dealing with illicit financial flows to ensure coherence, consistency and equity in their work.

