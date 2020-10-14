UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan For Int'l Cooperation To Intensify Efforts Against TOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan for int'l cooperation to intensify efforts against TOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan, at the 10th Conference of Parties of United Nations (UN) Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (TOC), on Wednesday stressed the need for cooperation at international level to intensify efforts against the TOC.

Ambassador to Austria Aftab Ahmad Khokher in a statement delivered at Vienna said the TOC posed serious challenges to the international community for undermining rule of law, threatening peace and security, violating human rights and impeding sustainable development across the globe.

Ambassador Khokher highlighted that the increased complexity of TOC warranted comprehensive and effective international response through finding durable solutions and promoting international co-operation and collaboration.

He called for efforts at national, regional and international levels to implement the objective and purposes of the UNTOC.

He mentioned Pakistan's efforts and actions to control human trafficking and migrant smuggling as well as to address the issue of money-laundering.

In that context, he informed that the Parliament of Pakistan had passed a number of legislation namely prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018, prevention of Smuggling of Migrant Act 2018, Anti-Money Laundering (Second amendment Act, 2020 and Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Act 2020.

Ambassador Aftab Khokher said corruption and money-laundering were the ills affecting the whole world, particularly the developing world.

He pointed out that proceeds of those crimes were used by organized criminal groups in enhancing their scope of activities including inhumane acts of terrorism.

He reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan's call at the High-Level Panel Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda on the sidelines of the 75th UNGA to set up a mechanism dealing with illicit financial flows to ensure coherence, consistency and equity in their work.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister World United Nations Parliament Vienna Austria Criminals 2018 2020

Recent Stories

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

32 seconds ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

7 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

25 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

33 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asy ..

9 minutes ago

Commissioner annoyed over not opening SSC classes ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.