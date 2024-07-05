Open Menu

Pakistan Forcefully Raises Plight Of Palestinians At Int’l Fora: Dar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2024 | 04:41 PM

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister reiterates Pakistan’s demand for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that proceedings of war crimes should be initiated against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar says Pakistan on Friday forcefully raised the plight of Palestinian people at the international forums.

Speaking in the Senate, he reiterated Pakistan’s demand for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that proceedings of war crimes should be initiated against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

He said the genocide of Palestinians must come to an end and free flow of humanitarian aid should be allowed inside Gaza.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan has sent nine consignments of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Ishaq Dar said the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has allowed medical and dental students from Gaza to complete their studies in Pakistan. He said the Palestinian students will be coming in batches of twenty and thirty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister Israel Ishaq Dar Gaza Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Court

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

2 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

3 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

8 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

17 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

17 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

17 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan