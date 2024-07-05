Pakistan Forcefully Raises Plight Of Palestinians At Int’l Fora: Dar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2024 | 04:41 PM
The deputy prime minister and foreign minister reiterates Pakistan’s demand for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that proceedings of war crimes should be initiated against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar says Pakistan on Friday forcefully raised the plight of Palestinian people at the international forums.
Speaking in the Senate, he reiterated Pakistan’s demand for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that proceedings of war crimes should be initiated against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
He said the genocide of Palestinians must come to an end and free flow of humanitarian aid should be allowed inside Gaza.
The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan has sent nine consignments of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.
Ishaq Dar said the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has allowed medical and dental students from Gaza to complete their studies in Pakistan. He said the Palestinian students will be coming in batches of twenty and thirty.
