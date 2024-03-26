Pakistan Foreign Secretary Conveys Condolences To Russia After Moscow Terror Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 02:55 PM
The Russian Federal Security Service confirms the loss of 133 lives and nearly 200 injuries resulting from the assault at a Moscow concert hall on Saturday.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi paid a visit to the Embassy of the Russian Federation to express Pakistan's heartfelt sympathies to the Russian people and government following the tragic terrorist attack in Moscow.
During his visit, the foreign secretary signed the condolence book, reiterating Pakistan's unequivocal condemnation of the barbaric act of terror and extending solidarity to Russia during this time of profound sorrow.
The Russian Federal Security Service confirmed the loss of 133 lives and nearly 200 injuries resulting from the assault at a Moscow concert hall on Saturday.
The attackers, clad in camouflage attire and armed with sophisticated weaponry, launched a violent assault on the venue, creating chaos as attendees fled in panic.
The attack reverberated throughout Russia and beyond.
While Daesh claimed responsibility, Moscow pointed towards a Ukrainian group, a claim denied by Kyiv. The Federal Security Service reported the apprehension of suspects linked to Russia's deadliest shooting in two decades.
The authorities apprehended 11 individuals, including four suspected gunmen, in connection with the incident.
Recent Stories
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ticks infestation poses risks to animals, humans: Livestock Dept9 minutes ago
-
Noted Seraiki poet Mushtaq Sabqat passes away9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 35,700 stake money19 minutes ago
-
IGP advises public to discourage beggars during Ramazan19 minutes ago
-
Last day for withdrawal of Senate candidates tomorrow19 minutes ago
-
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections30 minutes ago
-
University of Peshawar remains at bottom of HEC performance report of KP universities39 minutes ago
-
Encroachers manhandled four officials49 minutes ago
-
Food chains offering special iftar buffets to attract customers49 minutes ago
-
Prova police arrest wanted criminal in theft cases49 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected across country from March 27-31:PMD59 minutes ago
-
President lauds valour of security forces for foiling Turbat terror attack1 hour ago