Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror attack

The Russian Federal Security Service confirms the loss of 133 lives and nearly 200 injuries resulting from the assault at a Moscow concert hall on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi paid a visit to the Embassy of the Russian Federation to express Pakistan's heartfelt sympathies to the Russian people and government following the tragic terrorist attack in Moscow.

During his visit, the foreign secretary signed the condolence book, reiterating Pakistan's unequivocal condemnation of the barbaric act of terror and extending solidarity to Russia during this time of profound sorrow.

The attackers, clad in camouflage attire and armed with sophisticated weaponry, launched a violent assault on the venue, creating chaos as attendees fled in panic.

The attack reverberated throughout Russia and beyond.

While Daesh claimed responsibility, Moscow pointed towards a Ukrainian group, a claim denied by Kyiv. The Federal Security Service reported the apprehension of suspects linked to Russia's deadliest shooting in two decades.

The authorities apprehended 11 individuals, including four suspected gunmen, in connection with the incident.