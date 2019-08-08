Pakistan Foreign Secretary Discusses Kashmir Tensions With US Delegation - Spokesman

Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received a US delegation on Wednesday with talks focusing on India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state, as well as bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received a US delegation on Wednesday with talks focusing on India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state, as well as bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, Mahmood received the US delegation comprising US Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells and Treasury Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Scott Rembrandt.

"The wide-ranging discussions focused on prevailing situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-US relationship, Afghan peace and reconciliation process and implementation of National Action Plan and FATF [Financial Action Task Force] action plan. While drawing attention to the prevailing human rights and security situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Secretary underlined the importance of preventing violations of UN Security Council resolutions by India, which pose serious threat to peace and stability in South Asia," Faisal told a briefing.

The spokesman added that both sides agreed to "build the positive momentum in bilateral ties."

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. One of them, Ladakh, would not have its own legislature.

The Pakistani National Security Committee responded on Wednesday by saying that Islamabad might downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend trade with New Delhi.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region, the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire being reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability has continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups. Tensions spiked earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in the region in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.