Pakistan Fought Better Against COVID-19 Than Other Nations: Health Expert

Wed 30th December 2020

Pakistan fought better against COVID-19 than other nations: health expert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan fought against COVID-19 pandemic far better than various other countries through soft-lockdown strategy, which was introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team to keep the economy afloat, along with implementation of precautionary measures.

This was said by health expert and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Principal Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while talking to the media, here on Wednesday.

He said that data of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the coronavirus epidemic was an eye opener for all. He said that maximum precautions were needed by keeping in view the past experiences and learning from the situation facing other countries, especially the second and new phase of coronavirus.

"We must be prepared collectively and individually to perform our duties in this regard," he added.

Addressing the young doctors, he said that there could be research on various aspects of the situation before and after COVID-19 and doctors should participate more in this research.

He said that it was the death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan was lower than the other neighboring countries.

He said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff faced a different and unexpected situation in which patients as well as their own lives were in great danger and they had to sacrifice their lives as well.

About the technical conditions of coronavirus, Professor Al-freed Zafar emphasised that so far children and women had been relatively less affected by this epidemic while older people and especially patients with high blood pressure and diabetes were at high risk. "We have to take this situation seriously and formulate our strategy by reviewing the published reports of international organisations including the WHO," he added.

