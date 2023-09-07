Open Menu

Pakistan Foundational Learning Hub Launched

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 10:39 PM

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training on Thursday launched the Pakistan Foundational Learning (PFL) Hub with an aim to drive systemic improvements in foundational learning in Pakistan

The PFL Hub would become a "keystone" in Pakistan's Learning Movement, working with all partners to enable quality learning opportunities for all by providing evidence-based strategies and support to policymakers across Pakistan to make tangible improvements in foundational learning, said a press release.

The PFL Hub has been set up with the support of the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the World Bank.

The launch was attended by the Interim Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi, Federal Secretary of Education Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott and a range of key educational leaders including provincial ministers and secretaries of education, civil society and development partners.

"Foundational learning is the right of all children. As Federal Minister of Education, I am committed to ensuring that all children will enjoy their right to a quality education, and the PFL Hub, within the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, will help Pakistan to achieve this mission," the minister said.

"Together we want to create a Learning Movement in Pakistan. The PFL Hub will be a key contribution to this effort, working with all provinces and key partners to drive learning improvements across the country," said Federal Secretary of Education Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry.

