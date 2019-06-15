UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-France Cooperation In Higher Education Benefits Pakistani Students

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:31 AM

Pakistan-France cooperation in Higher Education benefits Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan-France cooperation in higher education sector is expanding with more and more Pakistani students choosing French Universities of higher learning to pursue their Masters and PhD degrees.

This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque while addressing the opening ceremony of Presentation of final PhD thesis by five Pakistani students held in Campus France, Paris, a Pakistan Embassy press release received here on Friday said.

The opening ceremony was attended by the senior officials of Campus France, faculty members, French government officials, students and media persons.

In his opening address, the Ambassador congratulated the Pakistani students on successfully completing their PhD studies. He expressed his satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation between the higher education and research institutes of Pakistan and France.

He said that the recent frequent exchanges of educational delegations under the auspices of Campus France and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan have laid a sound foundation for bilateral cooperation in the field of higher studies.

Currently more than 800 Pakistani students are pursuing Masters and PhD degrees in different universities of France in diverse disciplines under special scholarship schemes being offered by government of Pakistan and France.

Campus France, a French equivalent of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan was created in 2010 with the aim of promoting the French higher education and vocational training system abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education France Paris HEC Media Government

Recent Stories

Sibtain Khan resigns from Forest Ministry followin ..

2 minutes ago

Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

12 minutes ago

France's 'wolf brigade': Alps guards with licence ..

24 minutes ago

Transnistria Interested in Peaceful Course of Even ..

24 minutes ago

KP govt’s social media team live streams press c ..

38 minutes ago

Bauers becomes first Indian to hit for cycle in 3 ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.