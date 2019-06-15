Pakistan-France cooperation in Higher Education benefits Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan-France cooperation in higher education sector is expanding with more and more Pakistani students choosing French Universities of higher learning to pursue their Masters and PhD degrees.

This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque while addressing the opening ceremony of Presentation of final PhD thesis by five Pakistani students held in Campus France, Paris, a Pakistan Embassy press release received here on Friday said.

The opening ceremony was attended by the senior officials of Campus France, faculty members, French government officials, students and media persons.

In his opening address, the Ambassador congratulated the Pakistani students on successfully completing their PhD studies. He expressed his satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation between the higher education and research institutes of Pakistan and France.

He said that the recent frequent exchanges of educational delegations under the auspices of Campus France and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan have laid a sound foundation for bilateral cooperation in the field of higher studies.

Currently more than 800 Pakistani students are pursuing Masters and PhD degrees in different universities of France in diverse disciplines under special scholarship schemes being offered by government of Pakistan and France.

Campus France, a French equivalent of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan was created in 2010 with the aim of promoting the French higher education and vocational training system abroad.