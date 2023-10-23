Pakistan, France discuss investment opportunities in key sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Pakistan's Caretaker Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar met with French Ambassador Nicolas Galey on Monday to discuss issues of mutual interest, including investment opportunities in key sectors such as railways, motorways, and shipping.

Tarar highlighted the country's democratic stability and bright future, while Galey expressed confidence in the Pakistani market and pledged to attract more French investment.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar further said that the democratic stability in Pakistan has continued since 2008 and its future is bright.

Some of the specific investment opportunities discussed include:

A new railway line from Kohat to Kharlachi to connect with Afghanistan, the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M-6, and the expansion of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

The meeting is a positive sign of the growing economic ties between Pakistan and France.

Alstom, a leading French rail transport company, has already established a permanent representation in Pakistan, and Galey's assurance to bring more French investment is a welcome development.