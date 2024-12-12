Pakistan-France hold productive consultations on UNSC matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pakistan and France on Wednesday held productive consultations on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) matters and reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation, dialogue and joint working for international peace and security..

The consultations were co-chaired by Director for UN affairs of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Le Fraper du Hellen and Additional Foreign Secretary (UN & OIC) Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, a Foreign Office news release said.

As members of the UN Security Council, Pakistan and France will constructively engage with each other in strengthening multilateralism and addressing global challenges.