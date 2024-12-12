Open Menu

Pakistan-France Hold Productive Consultations On UNSC Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan and France on Wednesday held productive consultations on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) matters and reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation, dialogue and joint working for international peace and security

The consultations were co-chaired by Director for UN affairs of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Le Fraper du Hellen and Additional Foreign Secretary (UN & OIC) Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, a Foreign Office news release said.

As members of the UN Security Council, Pakistan and France will constructively engage with each other in strengthening multilateralism and addressing global challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office United Nations France OIC

