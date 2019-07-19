UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, France Sign MoU To Promote Bilateral Trade, Investment

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:26 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):The Business France and the Board of Investment (BOI) of Pakistan Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and business between Pakistan and France.

The document was signed by Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque on behalf of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Pakistan and Christophe Lecourtier, Chief Executive Officer of Business France in a special signing ceremony held at the headquarter of Business France in Paris, said a press release received here.

The signing of MoU was witnessed by the French government officials, officers of the Business France and the Embassy of Pakistan, members of French civil society and media.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador congratulated the Business France and the BOI terming the signing of the agreement as a testimony of growing business relations between Pakistan and France.

He noted that the new agreement would encourage and facilitate the businessmen and investors from both the countries to forge closer contacts and partnerships. Both the countries would also be able to help and support the businessmen for organizing exhibitions, seminars and business missions.

Christophe Lecourtier, Chief Executive Officer of Business France, in his remarks said that after signing of this landmark agreement, Business France would encourage and motivate French companies to invest in Pakistan and forge business alliances with their Pakistani counterparts.

Business France is a French government agency created in 2015 with the merger of French Agency for International Investment and UBIFRANCE. It is responsible for facilitating French small and medium-sized companies for their overseas investments and to promote France as an investment destination.

