Pakistan, France Sign Roadmap For Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Pakistan, France sign roadmap for bilateral cooperation

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry of France Anne-Marie Desctes signed Pakistan-France Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation, agreeing to strengthen partnership in political, economic, development, defence, security, education, culture, multilateral and other domains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry of France Anne-Marie Desctes signed Pakistan-France Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation, agreeing to strengthen partnership in political, economic, development, defence, security, education, culture, multilateral and other domains.

The agreement was signed during the 14th round of Pakistan-France Political Consultations held in Paris on Friday.

The talks were led by Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Secretary General Anne-Marie Desc�tes.

They discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

