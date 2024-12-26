Pakistan-France Ties Strengthen With Focus On Trade & Investment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, has highlighted the growing partnership between Pakistan and France.
During a meeting with Sardar Zahoor Iqbal, Chairman of the France-Pakistan business Forum, the ambassador emphasized expanding diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations.
He stated that the ties between the two nations are on solid ground, with France recognizing Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.
French companies are actively investing in Pakistan, and efforts are underway to boost partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.
Ambassador Galey pointed out the significant potential for foreign investment in Pakistan, especially in industries like dairy, where French expertise could prove beneficial.
He welcomed the recent decision to resume Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to France, terming it a positive step for enhancing bilateral cooperation.
The ambassador also acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in France and the increasing number of Pakistani students pursuing education there. visa facilities for students have been improved to support educational exchanges.
The establishment of the France-Pakistan Business Forum has created a platform to foster trade relations. Ambassador Galey praised the forum's efforts to connect businesses and promote mutual economic benefits.
He also expressed hope for a "new era of cooperation" following recent meetings between French President Emmanuel Macron and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
Sardar Zahoor Iqbal echoed the ambassador’s optimism, noting that past political and diplomatic challenges have been overcome.
He credited the leadership on both sides for working towards stronger ties and pointed out the vital role of Pakistani Ambassador to France, Asim Iftikhar, in advancing these efforts.
Sardar Zahoor shared his vision for further collaboration, suggesting targeted efforts to attract medium-sized French companies to Pakistan.
He emphasized the need for support from the Pakistani embassy and government in encouraging businesses, particularly those owned by Pakistani nationals in France, to explore opportunities in Pakistan.
The discussion also touched on leveraging French technology and expertise in sectors like dairy production. "By collaborating with French companies, we can enhance production quality while keeping costs reasonable," he said.
Looking ahead, Sardar Zahoor revealed plans for high-level meetings between officials from both countries, aiming for a potential visit by President Macron to Pakistan in 2025.
He expressed gratitude to Ambassador Galey for his proactive approach and support.
The meeting underscored the importance of regular high-level interactions in advancing mutual interests. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has already met President Macron three times, resulting in productive outcomes.
The France-Pakistan Business Forum leadership, including President Haji Aslam, Secretary Yasir Khan, and Chief Coordinator Mian Atiq, remains committed to serving as a bridge between the two nations. They aim to deepen ties in trade, cultural exchanges, and public diplomacy.
With efforts from both governments and the private sector, Pakistan and France are set to unlock new opportunities. The growing collaboration is expected to enhance trade, investment, and cultural partnerships, paving the way for a stronger bilateral relationship in the years to come.
