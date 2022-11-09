Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

(@Abdulla99267510)

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Egypt.

SHARM EL SHEIKH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Pakistan and France have agreed to work together to combat climate change.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked France for its assistance to flood victims in Pakistan.

The French Foreign Minister assured her country's full support with respect to international community's help to Pakistan in the fight against climate change.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Administrator of United Nations Development Program Achim Steiner in Egypt on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefed United Nations Development Program Administrator Achim Steiner about flood recovery measures in Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude to the United Nations for the rehabilitation of flood affected people.

