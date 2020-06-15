UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Frees 2 Indian Officials Detained After Car Accident In Islamabad - Source

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Pakistani authorities released two officials of the Indian High Commission, who have been reported missing earlier in the day but were found to be detained after attempting to escape a car accident scene, sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik.

A source told Sputnik earlier on Monday that the two Indian High Commission officials went missing in Islamabad after New Delhi had recently expelled two officials from the Pakistani mission in India over espionage activities. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs summoned Pakistani charge d'affair over the incident.

However, later in the day, Pakistan's Geo tv broadcaster reported the the officials were detained after hitting a pedestrian on their BMW car. The diplomats tried to escape from the scene but were stopped by a crowd and handed over to the police. The media added that the pedestrian was seriously injured in the accident and hospitalized.

The incident comes after two officials of the Pakistani mission in New Delhi, apprehended by the Indian law enforcement authorities for espionage activities, have been declared personae non gratae and asked to leave the country on May 31.

