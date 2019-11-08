Pakistan fulfilled its promise of Kartarpur Corridor: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday said that Pakistan has fulfilled its promise to open Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh community across the globe and better gift the Sikhs could expect on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji-founder of Sikh religion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday said that Pakistan has fulfilled its promise to open Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh community across the globe and better gift the Sikhs could expect on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji-founder of Sikh religion.

Talking to journalists on the eve of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor here at the Governor's House, he said the first man to be congratulated was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had fulfilled his promise despite hindrances created by the Indian government of Narendra Singh Modi.

To a question, Governor Punjab said India provoked Pakistan on different occasions only to halt the Kartarpur Corridor, but her nefarious designs were foiled by Pakistan.

He said the government had won hearts of the Sikhs and made the Sikh community an eternal friend, adding that the government had convinced the international community that Pakistanis defend minorities, be it peace or war.

The opening of the corridor has disseminated the message that Pakistanis respect the dogma of others, adding that Sikhs have emerged as the friends of Pakistan.

He said Kartarpur was also a source of revenue through tourism, adding that tourism had always been ignored by the previous government. "I have asked the President of Pakistan to evaluate performance of country's Counsel Generals abroad on the tourists visas issued by them", he said.

"The government of India is not digesting the Kartarpur Corridor even today but the whole Sikh community is standing with Pakistan and the historic corridor is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow', he responded.

He termed the opening of Kartarpur Corridor a historic achievement of this government, adding it was an epoch-making initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was pleased to be part of it.

"We'll devise a policy to renovate all the religious sites of minorities including Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Hindus soon in Pakistan," said Governor Punjab, who is also heading the Religious Tourism and Cultural Heritage Committee constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Despite of Indian lame excuses and conspiracies, Pakistan has completed Kartarpur Corridor project within stipulated time due to which the Sikh community across world was paying tribute to Pakistani leadership on this historic project, he said and added that Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur was a gift from Pakistan to Sikh community and 5,000 Sikh yatrees from India could daily visit after the inauguration", he answered.

To a question, Sarwar said he had himself monitored all arrangements for Sikh yatrees from Zero Line to Darbar Sahib and the authorities including Frontier Works Organization (FWO) deserved admiration on historic and effective arrangements, adding that India had to complete the project on other side of the border due to Pakistan's firm and principled stance.

About the message of the project, Chaudhry Sarwar said undoubtedly Kartarpur Corridor project was a project of peace and brotherhood due to which the Sikh community in India, America and other countries were paying tribute to Pakistani leadership.

To a query, he said the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor was also a step towards translating Prime Minister's dream of modeling Pakistan on the state of Madinah where the minorities were free to practice their religions and the Kartapur Corridor would enable the Sikhs across the globe to worship their religion freely.