Pakistan Fulfilling Obligations In Mumbai Case; India Not Sending Witnesses: FO

Sun 10th January 2021

Pakistan fulfilling obligations in Mumbai case; India not sending witnesses: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday said that it was fully abiding its own statutes and fulfillment of international obligations in Mumbai case, which was stalled due to Indian reluctance to send witnesses.

"The investigations, prosecutions & subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of effectiveness of Pakistan's legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said legal process in the Mumbai case remained stalled due to reluctance by Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by Pakistani court.

The statement came following a US State Department's response on conviction of Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi saying that they were encouraged on the development; however his crime was "far beyond financing terrorism."In a statement, the State Department urged Pakistan to further hold him accountable for his involvement in terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai attacks.

"The State Department is encouraged to reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing & execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided," the Foreign Office spokesperson remarked.

